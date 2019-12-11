TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Black ice was as much of a concern as snow on Wednesday morning in the Tolland area.
At least one crash was reported on Peter Green Road in Tolland, police reported.
A tree also fell on some wires off of Plains Road and Charles Street.
While not a lot of snow accumulated as of 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, it was expected to continue to fall throughout the morning, according to Channel 3's meteorologists.
Plow drivers said they had two main focuses.
The first was to keep the roads safe for drivers' morning commutes.
The second was to do their jobs as quickly as possible so there were no school delays or cancellations. If any are posted, they could be seen here.
They said they are trying to keep up with the snow, but it quickly turned the roads white.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
