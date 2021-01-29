HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A brutal combination of cold temperatures and wind arrived Thursday night and is expected to continue through Saturday morning.
A wind chill advisory is in effect for northern Connecticut until noon on Friday.
A wind advisory was also issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties until 4 p.m. on Friday.
The cold air, however, is expected to continue through Saturday morning.
"A blast of arctic air moved into the state overnight and it's with us [Friday] morning," said meteorologist Scot Haney.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
"[Friday] morning's lows are in the single digits and lower teens," Haney said.
Combine that with a northwest wind that's gusting between 35 and 45 mph throughout the day, the wind chill is expected to range from between -5 and -20 degrees.
"We’ll need to protect ourselves and our pets from these dangerous conditions," Haney said. "The sky is mainly clear [Friday] morning."
By the afternoon, with highs only in the teens and low-20s, wind chill values will still be subzero.
The last time the state recorded a high temperature of less than 20 degrees was on Feb. 1, 2019.
"The northwest wind will gust to over 40 mph at times," Haney said.
Brutal wind chills are likely again Friday night, when it will again feel like -5 to -20.
The frigid air should let up a bit later Saturday.
"Saturday will be sunny and breezy, but not as windy as it is [Friday]," Haney said. "After a frigid morning, temperatures will reach the low and middle 20s during the afternoon."
The evening should be clear and cold, but the wind should become light. Temps should range between zero and 10 degrees.
Sunday looks much calmer with increasing cloudiness late in the day.
Highs look to be near 30 degrees.
A long duration coastal storm will bring wind and wintry precipitation to the state Monday and Tuesday, and possibly into early Wednesday.
"The storm is expected to move slowly since a cut-off low will develop in the upper regions of the atmosphere," Haney said.
The timing, precipitation type, and amounts are still in question. A lot depends on the exact storm track.
For now, Channel 3's meteorologists expect snow to develop on Monday, hopefully after the morning commute.
Snow will likely continue Monday night.
"Sleet, freezing rain, and rain could mix in over Southeastern Connecticut, but that all depends on the storm track," Haney said.
Snow and/or a wintry mix will continue at varying intensities Tuesday during the day and Tuesday night.
Then snow lingers into Wednesday morning.
"Over this lengthy period of time, there is the potential for significant snowfall accumulations," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
