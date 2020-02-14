HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Windy and bitterly cold conditions arrive just in time for Valentine's Day.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Friday would feature highs in the 20s and low-30s with wind gusts potentially topping out at 30 mph.
"The wind chill will be in the single digits and lower teens most of the day," Haney advised.
However, the sky will be mostly sunny.
"If you have plans to go out [Friday] evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you’ll need to bundle up as the wind chill will range from zero to 10 above," Haney said.
A combination of clear skies and diminishing wind will pave the way for temperatures to drop even further by Friday night.
Some places could dip into the single digits.
"In some of the colder locations, temperatures could bottom out near zero or slightly below," Haney said.
So far this winter, Haney said the temperature has not dropped below zero.
"The coldest temperature so far was on Jan. 22, when the mercury dipped to 4 degrees," he said. "We could rival that temperature early [Saturday] morning."
RELATED: Cities and towns brace for brief cold snap
Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's severe weather protocol. It starts at 12 p.m. on Friday and runs through 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The protocol means relevant state agencies coordinate with the United Way 211 and the state's network of shelters to make sure people have protections from the cold.
“We’ve been a bit lucky so far this season with relatively mild temperatures as compared to normal, but a blast of freezing cold air will be heading in our direction on Friday night,” Lamont said. “Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location.”
High pressure will make for a sunny or mostly sunny Saturday.
Though the air will be cold, the wind should be light and highs will be in the upper-20s to low-30s. Parts of the shoreline could see the mid-30s.
Sunday, temps should reach into the 40s.
"It’ll be a nice day too with a mix of clouds and sunshine," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.