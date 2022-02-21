BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A high school wrestler beats the odds, and the competition.
Blind in one eye since birth, a Branford teen is now a state champion.
Branford High made history this weekend, winning its first ever state title in wrestling.
Part of the team’s success is a sophomore whom doctors said would likely never play a sport or be any good at one.
For Cole Snider, it’s a memory that will be etched in his mind forever.
“It feels amazing, I’ve been dreaming this my whole life,” Cole said.
Over the weekend the Branford High sophomore ended up winning the 170-pound Class M State Championship.
As the #1 seed in his weight class, he was one of four hornets to come in first, helping Branford win its first ever wrestling state title.
How he got there is truly amazing.
“I’m 90 percent blind in my left eye,” Cole said.
It’s a story not many saw coming, expect for Cole, determined to not let a disability get in his way.
“I’m pretty much used to it since little,” he said.
16 years ago, during his birth, Cole was left blind in his left eye.
“When Cole was born, he was born via forceps and they split his cornea in the left eye,” said Michelle Snider, Cole’s mother.
As a baby, his parents traveled around the country, looking to find answers.
Michelle says a number of doctors even told her to never put him in sports, saying doing so would only hurt his self-esteem.
“This is like everything we ever worked for. We never mentioned his disability. We put him in all sports and he’s succeeded and proved many doctors and many peers wrong, so this is amazing for the family.”
Cole and his family didn’t listen to those doctors, getting him involved in all types of sports from a young age.
“I started jujitsu at my uncle’s school in North Haven when I was 4,” Cole said.
This led to his true love: wrestling.
“It’s pretty much life, it’s amazing,” he said.
Cole’s family created a special headgear with goggles sewn into them to keep him safe on the mat.
“This is his way of doing it, without these he cannot, because if he gets poked of scratched in his good eye, then he will totally be legally blind.”
Through hard work, determination and drive he never held back on his dreams.
Cole had a 30-4 record along with both a conference and Class M State Championship.
Proving it’s not easy to beat a person who never gives up, and that goes for not just on the mat, but also in life.
“I would just say, do whatever your mind tells you to do and also believe in yourself, believe in your coaches and your parents and whatever you want to do, you can accomplish it,” Cole said.
The season isn’t over for Cole and his teammates yet.
11 Branford wrestlers qualified for the State Open which takes place this Friday and Saturday. Cole says his goal is to come in the top 5 and qualify for New Englands.
