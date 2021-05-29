NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The ferries to Block Island have been cancelled for Saturday, May 29.
Due to the high winds and adverse sea conditions, the high-speed ferry, traditional, and Block Island Express have cancelled all trips on Saturday.
While most of the heavy rain has cleared out as of Saturday morning, showers and overcast skies are expected for the rest of the day.
Additionally, winds could kick up to between 10 and 22 mph, Ch. 3 Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said.
For more information and schedules about Block Island Express out of New London, click here.
For details about the Block Island ferries out of Rhode Island, click here.
