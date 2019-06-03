FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington couple arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother faced a judge on Monday.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested over the weekend. They were charged with fabricating or tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Fotis Dulos and Traconis were ordered to turn in their passports, court officials in Norwalk said.

Both were given bonds of $500,000. Troconis was released later in the day Monday after posting bond.

Arrest warrants were released on Monday and can be found here.

If Fotis Dulos doesn't post his bond, another hearing will be scheduled.

Both are due back in court on June 11.

Fotis Dulos is the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, who has not been seen in more than a week.

Investigators spent a lot of time on a number of properties over the past few days.

The properties included a Farmington home renovated by Fotis Dulos' construction company, the Fore Group, and another located about 5 minutes away on Jefferson Crossing in which Fotis Dolus and Jennifer Dulos used to live.

Jennifer Dulos moved to New Canaan, which is where the initial investigation began.

New Canaan police continue to call the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos a "missing persons case."

However, they said they did launch a criminal investigation that has been "active and dynamic."

Sources close to the investigation told Channel 3 that detectives are treating the case as a homicide.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen 10 days ago when she dropped her five children off at school. Later that night, her empty SUV was found near a park in New Canaan.

Channel 3 learned that Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos were locked in a bitter divorce and custody fight.

In divorce papers, Jennifer Dulos accused her husband of infidelity, cruelty and threatening to kidnap the children and take them to Greece. He denied the allegations.

State police, federal investigators and local officers have led multi-city searches. Investigators were spotted last week searching dumpsters in Hartford and appeared to have reviewed security footage.

According to court documents, blood was found inside the New Canaan home where Jennifer lived.

In Farmington, they said they spent time in neighborhoods with connections to Fotis Dulos, at both Fotis' home on Jefferson Court and another property on Mountain Spring Road.

The day Jennifer went missing, Fotis' phone pinged at both homes.

Later in the day, Fotis and Troconis were allegedly seen on surveillance video, placing multiple garbage bags inside bins across the city of Hartford.

While the search for Jennifer Dulos continues, friends and family gathered at a Hartford Golf Club in West Hartford on Sunday night to pray.

"I know not everyone here this evening knows Jennifer, but those of us who do know her as an incredibly warm person as an unbelievably devoted mother, as an active member of our community supporting everything with her children volunteering for everything," said Aaron Cooper, head of New Canaan Country School at Pulpit. “Throughout this week one of the things I found myself saying to people repeatedly was that all we can do is hold hands and walk together one foot in front of the other and I meant it metaphorically."

Friends close to Jennifer Dulos called her someone who would never voluntarily go missing. Her children are staying with her mother.

