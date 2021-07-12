FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A severe blood shortage has prompted the American Red Cross to offer some incentives to donors.

The Red Cross says there's a severe blood shortage The number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries has risen and depleted the nation's blood inventory, according to The American Red Cross.

Through the end of July, anyone who gives blood will receive a $10 Amazon gift card through their email and will also be entered to win gas (up to $5,000 worth) for a year, the Red Cross said.

The organization also said that all who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

As of Monday, the Red Cross needed to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

While all blood types are needed, it said it especially needs type O.

Donors during this time frame will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season.

Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.