BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A trail of blood led police in Bridgeport to a stabbing suspect on Monday afternoon.
They said they arrested Jony Antonio Valle-Lanuza after responding to the scene near George Street and Madison Avenue around 4:10 p.m.
The initial report said a person was stabbed in the area.
Police said they found a victim bleeding heavily from the neck.
The victim and witnesses were able to indicate to officers that the suspect, later identified as Valle-Lanuza, was drinking with the victim when Valle-Lanuza struck the victim with beer bottle.
Detectives were able to locate Valle-Lanuza's home. When they arrived there, they noticed a blood trail that led to the apartment in which he was found.
While announcing themselves many times, the detectives were able to locate Valle-Lanuza, whom they described as intoxicated. He was placed under arrest.
The victim at the time of the report was listed in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.