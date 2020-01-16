NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- As the Jennifer Farber Dulos case dominates headlines, nearly 500 pages released Wednesday outline what detectives think happened.
Jennifer Farber Dulos vanished on May 24, 2019.
Her sprawling New Canaan home symbolized a fresh start for her family as she divorced her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
Investigators believe much of the evidence found at Jennifer’s New Canaan home points to foul play.
In dozens of search warrants, police describe the evidence they discovered, including the blood splatter at her 69 Welles Lane home.
Investigators believe Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" for Jennifer before ambushing her.
The search warrants show police discovered "apparent fresh blood and stains" in the garage and on a black Range Rover parked inside.
They found blood on garbage cans, partial bloody shoe impressions, and blood smear on the concrete floor next to the driver's rear door.
Signs also pointed to evidence of a cleanup job.
Also, just a few miles away, police combed the area of Waveny Park, where investigators found the missing mother of five's black Chevrolet Suburban.
Police located it after Jennifer’s cellphone pinged just after 11 a.m.
Detectives used her cellular data and home surveillance to construct a timeline for the crime, starting when her SUV left her driveway and points along a route leading to Lapham Road.
The information showed her phone remained in the area for about 40 minutes prior to its last known location.
Then, it went off the network.
Moments later, the suspect's vehicle, a red truck, is seen through these surveillance images traveling northbound on the Merritt Parkway.
Only the red Toyota Tacoma is not registered to Dulos, but an employee of his, police say.
The search warrants detail how the employee often left his personal vehicle during the week at Dulos' home, which doubled as the company's office, while he used a company vehicle.
In other court documents, police compiled surveillance footage from that date, seeing it travel in the Farmington area and Lapham Road in New Canaan.
What was inside that red truck became a hotbed of evidence for police.
As the investigation continues, the online listings show Jennifer’s home is now on the market with a new address.
A New Canaan official said it had nothing to do with the crime scene, but a preference.
