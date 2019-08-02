BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Bloomfield butcher shop employee has been arrested after a calf was killed in a Home Depot parking lot.
On Thursday, Badr Musaed turned himself into the Bloomfield Police Department in connection to the incident on July 14.
Saba Live Poultry was shut down by the state just four days after Musaed killed the calf.
The incident was captured on police dash and body cameras. Police assisted in chasing the cow, using cars to help corner it behind the store.
Instead of trying to corral the calf, the butcher employees killed it.
During the encounter, a man was seen firing a crossbow at the calf, but missing it.
Then, three men wrestled it to the ground and cut its throat with a knife.
Officers on scene were not pleased with that decision.
“You know this is a big, this is a problem, this is not something that can be done,” an officer is heard saying in the body cam video.
State officials went to the butcher shop after receiving a complaint about the incident.
Investigators found unsafe conditions for chickens, rabbits, sheep, goats, and other animals.
The incident sparked outrage among animal rights groups.
PETA announced plans for a nearby billboard with a picture of a cow and the phrase, "I'm me, not meat". It also urges people to become a vegan.
In a statement, PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said, "this cow's desperate bid for freedom is a reminder that animals are individuals who value their own lives and don't deserve to die violently for a fleeting taste of flesh."
Musaed was charged with cruelty to animals. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court later this month.
Police said Musaed was the employee who slaughtered the cow.
Channel 3 went to Saba on Friday, where employees closed windows and doors when the crew arrived. No one would speak on camera.
Saba has not reopened since the sop work order. They cannot do so until state officials feel they have addressed all the violations.
but,but,but VEAL is nothing but a calf correct. see no problem here
Gee, let's just arrest every slaughterhouse worker in the United States. Just another example of profiling. And sorry, but where does that policeman think his burgers come from? Anyone trying to make a distinction between the Bloomfield place, and where they get their own meat, is delusional.
GOOD.
