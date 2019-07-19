BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A Bloomfield butcher was shut down by the state after investigators spotted one of its employees chasing a calf into a public parking lot, and killing it.
The incident, which was captured on police dash and body cam video, began Saturday morning when the calf escaped from Saba Live Poultry, running across Route 218, and into the Home Depot parking lot.
Police assisted in chasing the cow, using vehicles to help corner it behind the store, but instead of trying to corral the calf, the butcher employees killed it behind the store.
During the encounter, a man is seen in the video firing a crossbow, missing the calf and hitting the wall.
Then, three men wrestle it to the ground and cut its throat with a knife.
Officers on scene were not pleased with that decision.
“You know this is a big, this is a problem, this is not something that can be done,” an officer is heard saying in the body cam video.
An employee tried to defend the action, but the officer points out the entire incident played out in public view.
Channel 3 stopped by and called Saba Live Poultry on Friday but nobody answered.
Officials with the state Department of Agriculture went to Saba’s Wednesday after receiving a complaint about the incident.
Once there, investigators found unsafe conditions for chickens, rabbits, sheep, goats and other animals.
Saba advertises itself as a “halal butcher” because it adheres to Islamic law.
Because of violations, including, no fans or air conditioning, closed windows and overcrowded conditions, Saba Live Poultry was given a cease and desist order.
An inspector also prevented the shop from receiving a load of roughly 100 goats and calves from Massachusetts.
A spokesman for the Department of Agriculture said the investigation also involves the local health department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
