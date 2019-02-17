As the nation celebrates Black History Month, a church in Bloomfield is honoring individuals who are making history in the African American community today.
Dozens gathered to hear from those making strides locally at the Bloomfield Congregational Church in Bloomfield on Sunday morning.
Deacon Lucy Anne Hurston told Channel 3 that people need to hear from those who are inspirational in the black community.
“We need to know that we have greatness in our backgrounds so that we can see greatness in our future,” said Deacon Hurston.
“I think we need a raising of consciousness to know how powerful we can be.”
Representative Jahana Hayes was invited to speak.
“It’s very important that this is Black History Month and so many people are recognizing and elevating prominent figures in black history,” said Rep. Hayes.
Hayes is the first African-American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. In fact, Representative Hayes is one of Deacon Hurston’s former college students.
Hurston said she did not realize the impact she had on Hayes deciding to become a teacher.
“This is what teachers do, we shape society, we give society its members, its consciousness and we keep the ball rolling,” said Deacon Hurston.
Both Hayes and Hurston said educational programs, like the one at the church, are needed for those in marginalized communities.
“The work is not done, so we must make sure that we never forget why it’s important, what it means and that everybody should be able to enjoy this rich American culture,” said Rep. Hayes.
Throughout the month of February, the Bloomfield Congregational Church will host more events as part of Living Black History Month.
