BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A warrant was issued for a man police said left his own father with serious injuries following an argument on Sunday morning.
His father later died.
Police are still searching for 34-year-old Anthony Bussey of Bloomfield who fled his Glenwood Avenue home after a fight that took place at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.
The warrant charges him with first-degree assault on an elderly person, however those charges are likely to change.
Police were first called to the home for reports of a 60-year-old man bleeding heavily from his head.
A tenant in the home told police he was in the basement when he heard a fight. The tenant said he saw the father lying on the floor, bleeding after Bussey left.
Police were unable to locate Bussey after a sweep of the home.
They said the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital. He was pronounced dead on Monday.
Police described Bussey as standing 5’8” tall and weighing 200 pounds. He left the scene without shoes or a shirt.
Bussey is considering dangerous but is likely not carrying a weapon.
Channel 3 learned Sunday evening Bussey is expected to appear in several court appearances later this month. Some of the charges include breach of peace and larceny.
Neighbor Sandra Irving said she is surprised by the incident.
"I was shocked, I really was because they've never had any problems," Irving said. "Regular people, regular guys, talk with everyone, never any trouble."
Those with information on Bussey’s whereabouts are discouraged from confronting him but urged to call police at 860-242-5501.
