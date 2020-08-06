BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of killing two brothers in Bloomfield over the winter surrendered to U.S. marshals and police.
Russell Smith of Windsor surrendered on Thursday morning, marshals confirmed.
They said the media, and a posted $5,000 reward, helped in the case.
They were contacted by associates and friends on Smith's behalf.
Smith is accused of killing brothers Aaron Walker of Windsor and Franklin Spencer of East Hartford outside of Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield on Feb. 22.
Smith faces two counts of murder with a court-set bond of $5 million.
On Monday, police arrested Shakela Holley in connection to the double murder.
Police said Smith has been receiving ongoing financial assistance from Holley.
Holley was charged with hindering prosecution and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force said it was asked to help locate Smith.
It described him as standing 5'10" tall, weighing 180 pounds and having short black hair or bald.
Marshals said he may have been staying with a girlfriend, friends or family.
He's been known to frequent Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and New York as well as New England.
His last known location was in McDonough, GA on July 31.
Smith was believed to still be in the possession of two semi-automatic handguns and was considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact U.S. marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).
Any information will be considered confidential.
Why don't we here from BLM on this?
He killed two brothers who assaulted him and carjacked him some years before. What goes around comes around. The occupational hazard of being predators.
Sometimes it just takes a little time for KARMA to come back around and bite you in the Arse. Next.
