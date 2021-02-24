BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Thanks to a collaboration between five area churches in Bloomfield, 150 more people in our state are now protected from COVID-19.
The Bloomfield mayor called Wednesday’s clinic an “inter-faith COVID-19 vaccination site.”
Pastors from all five churches, as well as experts from the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department, worked together to get members signed up for their shot.
It was put together to make it easier on a community that hasn’t had as much access to the vaccine.
“I’m so excited, right, because we had about 150 people from the different churches here in town. That means our town is a little bit safer today,” said Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown.
Anyone who was vaccinated on Wednesday will get their second shot at another clinic at the church as well.
