STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for attacking his father in Bloomfield was arrested in Stamford, according to police.
They said they found 34-year-old Anthony Lewis Bussey in Stamford on Sunday.
They arrested Bussey for an active arrest warrant held by the Bloomfield Police Department for first-degree assault on an elderly person.
The incident happened last month on Glenwood Avenue in Bloomfield.
Police said they responded to the scene after a report of a fight.
A tenant in the home told officers that he was in the basement when he heard it. The tenant then found the victim bleeding and lying on the floor after Bussey left.
The victim later died from his injuries.
Police were unable to find Bussey until Sunday.
He was brought to Bloomfield police and held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.