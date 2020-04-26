HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Bloomfield man is facing several charges following an incident on I-91 North in Hartford.
According to State Police, troopers received a report around 5:50 Saturday morning from a motorist claiming that another driver had pointed a handgun at him.
The victim was able to provide officials with a description of the vehicle, as well as the vehicle's license plate.
State Police were able to locate the vehicle in question as it pulled into the driveway of the registered owner.
A firearm was recovered upon searching the vehicle.
The operator, later identified as 36-year-old Bloomfield resident Brandon Carter, was placed under arrest after it was determined that he had an expired pistol permit.
Officials say they also located a knife on Carter upon searching him.
He was then taken to the State Police barracks in Hartford for booking.
Carter was able to post his $5,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 15 where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle
- Breach of peace (Second Degree)
- Threatening (First Degree)
- Reckless Endangerment (First Degree)
