HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A multi-vehicle crash caused several miles of delays on the southbound side of I-91 in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
The two-car crash happened near exit 27 on Tuesday morning, causing the highway to shut down before 9 a.m.
A Bloomfield man, identified as 32-year-old Dwayne Reynolds, was killed in the crash.
Channel 3's Nicole Nalepa reported seeing 7 miles worth of delays at one point.
Another injury was reported to the driver of the other vehicle involved.
The highway has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
