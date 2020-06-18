BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Bloomfield man’s charges have been upgraded after he was accused of pulling a gun on a young man last week.
On June 8, the Bloomfield mayor's office said a young African American man was walking in his neighborhood when a white man pulled up alongside him and asked him what he was doing there.
The man, identified as Michael Fannon, showed a gun towards the victim.
On Thursday, Bloomfield police said Fannon's charges were upgraded to first-degree threatening, interfering with a police investigation, and intimidation based on bigotry or bias.
Police said Fannon's handguns and state permit have been seized after a warrant approved by the court.
This incident came after another racist incident in the town.
The first happened on June 4th at the Silas Deane Pawn Shop.
The mayor's office told Channel 3 that an African American woman and her 8-year-old son were harassed by a man from Granby while they were shopping for bicycles.
The office went on to say the man verbally attacked them and used racial slurs from an adjacent aisle.
Following the incident, the store released a statement that said in part "here at Silas Deane Pawn, we strongly believe in racial equality and inclusion. We strive to support our community and all of those in it."
Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown and Chief of Police Paul Hammick addressed these incidents last week.
They said incidents will not be tolerated.
The Town of Bloomfield is one of countless communities nationwide that came together to protest racism, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
These two incidents prompted a protest last week.
Fannon is expected to appear in court next month.
