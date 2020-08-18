BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Bloomfield police are investigating a shots fired incident on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened on the Bloomfield, Hartford town line.
Police said there was a report of a car accident involving a car and a motorcycle that escalated into a shots fired incident.
Preliminary investigation revealed the accident caused the driver of the motorcycle to be knocked to the ground. The driver of the car continued driving north into Bloomfield before pulling over.
Police said the morotcycle driver ran up to the stopped car and attempted to reach into the vehicle to grab the keys out of the ignition.
The driver of the car was able to fend off the attack and drove north on Blue Hills Ave. While driving away, the car was shot at by the motorcycle driver.
The car was struck three times in the back of the vehicle and shattered the back window. The driver was not struck by any of the bullets.
Officers were able to located the abandoned motorcycle in Hartford, but the driver has not been located.
The driver of the car was not able to give a description of the motorcycle driver, but it cooperating with police.
The scene has since cleared.
