BLOOMFIELD (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed on Blue Hills Avenue early Monday.
According to police, officers responded to 1077 Blue Hills Ave on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Officers arrived to the location and where able to locate and detain the female participant outside of the apartment building.
Officers enter the apartment and found a 28 year old male victim suffering from a stab wound to the neck.
Immediate medical aid was rendered by officers as Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene, however the victim was pronounced dead.
Preliminary information indicates that the victim and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute that escalated into physical altercation.
The BPD Detective Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation with assist from the CT State’s Attorney’s Office.
The State Police Major Crimes Unit was called for assistance in processing the scene for evidence. The BPD Detective Unit is actively working the investigation of this incident with CT State’s Attorney’s office.
Currently this is an ongoing investigation.
