BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Bloomfield police are investigating a shots fired incident on Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the area of Harding Avenue and Blue Hills Avenue around 4:10 p.m.
Bloomfield police said the suspect’s car is described as a white SUV with a New York license plate. The driver was described as a black male and the passenger, who fired shots from the front passenger’s seat window, was also described as a black male.
The Detective Unit is on the scene attempting to locate witnesses, evidence, and any victims.
At this time, no victims have been located at the scene or at local hospitals.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Bloomfield Police Department.
