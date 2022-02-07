BLOOMFIELD (WFSB) - Police are investigating after 16-year-old was found to be suffering from an apparent drug overdose Feb. 3.
Police were called to Bloomfield High School at about 10:48 a.m. on the report of a medical call. The student was located in the security office suffering from an apparent over dose of marijuana laced with fentanyl.
Police said officers and school staff administered multiple doses of Narcan to help reverse the effects of the potential opioid overdose.
The student was subsequently transported to the CT Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) for further medical evaluation.
The investigation remains active.
