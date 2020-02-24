BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Bloomfield police are looking for a man accused in a double murder that happened over the weekend.
Police said they are looking for 44-year-old Russell Smith, last known to live in Windsor.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
According to police, Smith is accused of murdering 43-year-old Aaron Walker and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer over the weekend outside of Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant on Park Avenue in Bloomfield.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Smith is facing two counts of murder, with a bond of $5 million.
Police said Smith is believed to be driving a 2011 white Subaru Outback with Massachusetts license plates displaying 7DW565.
He could also be operating a 2014 White Acura RLX with Massachusetts plates displaying 5ZN395.
Anyone with information should contact Bloomfield police at 860-242-5501.
