BLOOMFIELD (WFSB) - Bloomfield Police are searching for a missing resident Friday.
Polcie are searching for 59-year-old John Vanhare after he was last seen leaving his place of work in Simsbury around 2:30 p.m.
Vanhare is described as a white male, about 6’3” and 190 pounds.
He has white hair, wears glasses and has a mustache.
According to police, Vanhare currently drives a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with Connecticut Registration plate JJDEV.
