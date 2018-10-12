John Vanhare

Bloomfield Police are searching for John Vanhare after he was reported missing Friday. 

Polcie are searching for 59-year-old John Vanhare after he was last seen leaving his place of work in Simsbury around 2:30 p.m.

Vanhare is described as a white male, about  6’3” and 190 pounds.

He has white hair, wears glasses and has a mustache.

According to police, Vanhare currently drives a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with Connecticut Registration plate JJDEV. 

