BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Bloomfield Police are searching for a man they said seriously injured his father during an argument on Sunday morning.
Police are searching for 34-year-old Bloomfield man Anthony Bussey who fled his Glenwood Avenue home after a fight that took place at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Police were called to a home on Glenwood Avenue for reports of a 60-year-old man bleeding heavily from his head.
A tenant in the home told police he was in the basement when he heard a fight. The tenant said he saw the father lying on the floor, bleeding, while Bussey left.
Police were unable to locate Bussey after a sweep of the home.
Police said the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where it was determined he had a broken arm and a skull fracture. Medical personnel told police the victim may not survive his injuries.
Police are actively searching for 34-year-old Bussey described as 5’8” tall man weighing 200lbs. Although Bussey was last seen without shoes or a shirt, police said, he may be fully clothed.
Bussey is considering dangerous but is likely not carrying a weapon.
Those with information on Bussey’s whereabouts are discouraged from confronting him but are urged to call police at 860-242-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.