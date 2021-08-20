BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Bloomfield Public Schools said it has made the safety of its children, staff and families a top priority heading into the new school year.
Superintendent Dr. James Thompson provided an update to Channel 3 on Friday.
Bloomfield Public Schools said it will open in the fall for full-day in-person learning, per a requirement from the state Department of Education.
Masks and physical distancing will be in place.
It reminded parents to conduct wellness checks at home before sending children to school. Children with a fever or who have flu-like systems should stay home.
More guidance can be read on the district's website here.
Bloomfield's first day of school is Sept. 2.
