BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Back-to-school continues on Wednesday for many communities, including Bloomfield.
Metacomet Elementary is welcoming a new principal, however, it’s not his first time with the school.
The new principal, Paul Guzzo, served in the role years ago.
On Wednesday, his story comes full circle as he returns to the unique school in the district.
It’s one of two schools with an extended learning program and that’s going to be a big focus for the district this year.
The school continues to aspire for excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts.
Second, there’s a focus on growing extended learning opportunities.
Metacomet offers an after-school program known as extended learning. For 45 minutes students second through sixth grades receive extended instruction on STEAM-related topics: science, technology, arts, and mathematics.
This year, there’s a specially designed curriculum for students.
The extended learning program is also expanding for more grades.
“Another added benefit for the extended day is because it allows our students to remain at school for an additional hour, and for some parents that means the opportunity for childcare, so that's one of the attended values of extended day,” said Superintendent of Schools James Thompson, who is also Connecticut’s 2018 Superintendent of the Year.
Teachers and staff were welcomed back during the annual convocation on Tuesday.
The main message was about improving opportunities and outcomes for students. That’s the goal for this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.