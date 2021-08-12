FARMINGTON/WEST HARTFORD CT (WFSB) – A Bloomfield teenager has died after she went under water while swimming in Woodridge Lake on Wednesday.
Around 5:30 p.m., Farmington police were called to the lake, which is located in both Farmington and West Hartford, for the report that a 19-year-old had slipped under water for several minutes while swimming.
Police identified her as Jodieann Murray, from Bloomfield.
Emergency crews were able to pull her from the water and take her to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
According to police, it appears two teens were trying to swim to a floating dock across from the Woodridge Association beach.
“The expected high temperatures this week may lead to many people visiting recreation areas with water to cool off. The Farmington Police Department cautions swimmers of all abilities to use life jackets or other flotation devices when swimming in any body of water without lifeguards on duty,” police said in a press release.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or saw anything related to this incident is asked to call police at 860-675-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.