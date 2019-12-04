MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A road has reopened in Middletown following a brief closure for what was believed to be a blown transformer, according to police.
It happened on Grand Street Wednesday morning and caused more than 1,500 power outages.
Police also said that drivers couldn't get on Route 9 from Hartford Avenue because the traffic light was out. That area was closed, but has since reopened.
Drivers were asked to avoid Hartford Avenue.
Crews made repairs. Power was restored shortly after 6:15 a.m.
