CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Travelers Championship announced the hosts of the Dunkin’ Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament this year.
On Friday, it was announced that actors Bridget Moynahan, Dane DeHaan, and Anna Wood will host this year’s mini golf tournament.
The event will take place in the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone on Wednesday, June 19 at the TPC River Highlands.
Eyewitness News will have a team taking part in the tournament. Eric Parker, Caitlin Nuclo, and Joe Zone will make up the team.
Shotgun starts at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. and will feature three-player teams.
Two winning teams will each received $2,500 to donate to a charity of their choice.
Moynahan currently stars in Blue Bloods and is also known for Sex and the City and Coyote Ugly.
DeHaan is best known for his roles in the movies Chronicle and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Wood currently stars in The Code, a CBS drama. She is also known for her roles in The Good Wife and NCIS: Los Angeles.
Channel 3’s Renee DiNino will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event.
The Travelers Championship takes place June 17 through the 23rd.
