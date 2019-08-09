SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A special fundraiser is being held this weekend in an effort to help protect the state’s four-legged crime fighters.
The group Blue Paws Matter is hosting a fundraiser at 75 Center in Southington on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The event is being held in an effort to raise money for special canine bullet-proof vests for dogs and their handlers.
The vests can cost close to $1,000 each, and right now there are canines on the wait-list in New Haven, Glastonbury, Bristol, East Haven, Meriden, and Greenwich.
Blue Paws Matter will be selling t-shirts on Sunday, and the restaurant will match all of the sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.