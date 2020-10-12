WASHINGTON (WFSB) - It's no secret that Republicans and Democrats have differing views of whether or not to push ahead with confirming the president's Supreme Court Nominee.
President Donald Trump picked Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat once held by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
While Republicans called her a thoughtful judge with impeccable credentials, Democrats, including Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, worried what her confirmation would do to things such as the Affordable Care Act.
"What I've seen in people around my state and the country is they are afraid and they are angry, and they should be," Blumenthal said. "Because potentially this justice is going to destroy the Affordable Care Act and the protection for people who have preexisting conditions."
Blumenthal argued that Barrett would push through what Republicans couldn't do in Congress, including the destruction of reproductive freedoms and sensible gun violence protection.
"Our strategy is to reveal this judge for what she is: Determined to legislate from the bench," Blumenthal said.
Barrett's confirmation hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee commenced around 10 a.m. on Monday morning.
