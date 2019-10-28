DARIEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from Darien accused of murder on a Caribbean island continues to get some political help.
Monday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined Scott Hapgood's family and supporters ahead of Hapgood's court appearance.
A news conference happened at 11 a.m.
Hapgood and his family said they spoke with Blumenthal.
Blumenthal is calling on the island of Anguilla to guarantee Hapgood's safety.
Hapgood faces manslaughter charges for the death of hotel employee Kenny Mitchel.
Hapgood claims that Mitchel entered his family's room with a knife and demanded money while they were on vacation in Anguilla back in April.
Since then, Hapgood said he's been facing threats both abroad and stateside.
Blumenthal wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to work with the United Kingdom to protect Hapgood while he travels back to the island.
President Donald Trump has also said he would look into the case.
