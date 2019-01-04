NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on Congress to deny extensions for Metro-North to improve safety.
Thirty-seven railroads, including Metro-North, have failed to fully implement the technology by the 2018 deadline.
Positive Train Control can help prevent trains from going too fast or colliding with other trains.
“That is unacceptable. Metro-North failing to reach the Dec. 31 deadline is absolutely inexcusable,” Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal added that he wants Congress to be firm on the new 2020 deadline with maximum fines if it's not completed.
He has been pushing for positive train control for years, saying it would prevent trains from going too fast and keep them from potentially derailing and colliding.
Trains continue to roll in and out of New Haven's Union Station even after Metro-North came up short on installing and implementing some potentially life saving technology.
"They know that they're not going to get shut down if they don't meet the deadline. If Metro-North didn't make this deadline, nobody is going to shut off the Metro-North service between New Haven and New York," said Mel Garelick.
According to Blumenthal, 37 railroads across the country, including Metro-North, missed the December 31 deadline to have PTC up and running.
In December 2013, four people were killed when a Hudson Line train derailed in the Bronx. In February of 2015, six people died when a Harlem Line train went off the tracks in Valhalla.
"It has done a lot of good work, but it needs another year, so it says, but the FRA needs to make sure it meets the criteria and it out to be true of everyone of the 37 railroads that have failed to meet this deadline," Blumenthal said.
Channel 3 reached out to the MTA, which operates Metro-North, but they did not respond.
The government shutdown could freeze grants and loans to Metro-North, putting any progress at risk.
