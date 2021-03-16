HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator called on state regulators to reject rate hike proposals by Eversource.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said the energy company submitted three rate hike proposals.
He said it claimed it under-recovered almost $20 million during 2020 while making over $1.2 billion profits. It called it an increase of 34 percent over 2019.
All three options would result in a 12 percent increase for Connecticut ratepayers.
“Eversource is claiming under-recovery in 2020 of their costs from ratepayers, the company announced $1.2 billion in profits for 2020! Of that $1.2 billion, $457.9 million in profit came from Eversource’s Connecticut Light and Power division," Blumenthal wrote to PURA. "The head of Eversource received more than $14 million in compensation.”
A deal was recently brokered between United Illuminating and Connecticut to stabilize 2 years worth of electric rates for U.I.'s customers. It was announced last week by state Attorney General William Tong and Gov. Ned Lamont, who called it a means to help families and businesses struggling from high energy costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tong then called on Eversource to broker a similar deal.
Eversource told Channel 3 last week that its proposals included different options to "minimize the impact to customers and help to manage bills, similar to the approach taken by U.I."
It also said it was committed to its discussions with regulators.
Channel 3 reached out to Eversource again about Blumenthal's letter to PURA. It said it is working on a response.
These rate hikes only serve 1 purpose. Lining the pocket of the CEO. He already makes 20 million dollars a year.
