HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fight against what's considered a teen vaping epidemic continues on Friday.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal called on President Donald Trump on Friday, to fulfill a promise he made about the problem.
The senator has been leading the charge against vaping as more and more information about it comes out. He's also been encouraging other lawmakers to join him.
U.S. health officials report that 2,300 illnesses and nearly 50 deaths have been linking to vaping.
Dozens of those cases and patients with lung-related illnesses were in Connecticut. One death was also reported in the state.
Blumenthal said he plans to demand immediate action from Trump.
He said Trump promised months ago to curb the problem and ban all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes.
"Ban these products. Take them offline, off store shelves. Ban the flavors, stop these devices," Blumenthal said on Friday.
Blumenthal has long urged swift action from those in the vaping industry. He said he feared that flavored pods and their marketing made vaping more appealing to young people.
"These are dangerous chemicals that are inhaling. The lungs are meant for air period," said Democratic State Senator Saud Anwar.
He wants the state's Attorney General to sue JUUL for deceptive and misleading marketing of vaping and e-cigarettes.
It's also become a problem inside Connecticut schools.
"We have had a number of school districts who have had transport students to the hospital because of the high nicotine content, some as high as an entire pack of cigarettes in one pod," said John Frassinelli, of the state's Dept. of Education.
Blumenthal and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro blame the Centers for Disease Control for allowing the products to be sold before adequate testing.
