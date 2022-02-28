HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator is continuing to urge the Biden Administration to take swift action to lower oil prices.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal held a news conference at 10 a.m. on Monday at Minuteman Park in Hartford.

Proposal would suspend federal gas tax to combat rising prices Gas prices continue to creep upward, and experts have warned that a conflict between Ukraine and Russia could cause more pain at the pump.

Blumenthal wants President Joe Biden suspend the federal gas tax and to release fuel from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to immediately increase supplies and lower costs.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, crude oil prices surged over 8 percent to over $100 a barrel.

The spikes in oil prices came on top of already burdensome increases due to inflation, which added to the strain on Connecticut consumers, Blumenthal said. The senator said he will reiterate his call for Congress to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act to provide relief to Americans at the pump by suspending the 18.4 cents federal gasoline tax.