CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- The pressure on Eversource continues as nearly a week later, thousands of customers in Connecticut remain without power following Tropical Storm Isaias.
During a news conference on Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal said he is demanding the head of Eversource, CEO James Judge, to step down.
He said he's meeting with Eversource leadership on Monday.
Blumenthal also said there needs to be a complete restructuring of the company, from top to bottom.
When it comes to customers, Blumenthal said he demands that Eversource issue a refund to them.
Over the weekend, Blumenthal said Eversource top officials hinted that maybe they would charge CT consumers for cost of restoring power and repairing the lines…His message: “Don’t even think about it. No way.”
Cheshire Mayor Rob Oris joined Blumenthal on Monday, saying he puts the blame squarely on Eversource and its management.
"It's unacceptable that someone can make $19 millions as a CEO while we are out of power for 5 or 6 or 7 days with a storm that was well, well, publicized. They knew this was coming. This was not a surprise," Oris said.
Since last week, the state’s utility companies have said the damage Tropical Storm Isaias caused was vast, which is why it has taken them longer to get the lights back on.
Eversource told state regulators they expected between 125,000 and 380,000 thousand outages to come as a result from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The final number ended up being twice that.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is launching an investigation into Eversource’s plans and response to Isaias.
On Monday afternoon, Eversource said 4,500 crews and support staff were continuing restoration efforts. As of 3:30 p.m., about 73,000 outages were being reported.
