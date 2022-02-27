HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont, Senator Blumenthal and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a press conference on the Ukraine assault on Feb. 27.
All three politicians expressed their support of Ukraine, and denounced the actions of Russia.
Blumenthal had traveled to Ukraine in January for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other national leaders. He reiterated the United States support for the people of Ukraine.
Ukrainians’ resistance may only delay, not defeat, Russia’s mammoth military machine, but they’re showing the world that courage & conviction still count. Putin’s unspeakable cruelty will count too—ranking him in history as a craven killer.— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 26, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.