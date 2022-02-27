Kyiv on heightened alert as Russian forces close in on all sides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont, Senator Blumenthal and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a press conference on the Ukraine assault on Feb. 27.

 
All three politicians expressed their support of Ukraine, and denounced the actions of Russia.
Blumenthal had traveled to Ukraine in January for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other national leaders. He reiterated the United States support for the people of Ukraine.
 
On Feb. 24, Lamont stated “I condemn the unjustified, unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is abhorrent. The people of Connecticut stand in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and pray for their safety as they endure this assault on their freedom. I commend President Biden for leading the free world in sanctioning and punishing Russia for their aggression against a sovereign, democratic, and peaceful nation.”

