(WFSB) -- If you've traveled by air over the past few years, you may notice it has cost more money to get to your destination after you already bought the ticket.
A new bill introduced by Senator Richard Blumenthal, could limit the amount of fees you pay when you fly.
He is introducing the Fair Fees Act, which he said will make it harder for airlines to overcharge passengers.
“There are virtually no costs to changing a ticket, but the airlines often charge more to change a ticket than the original price of the flight,” Blumenthal said.
The senator isn't just targeting the costs from when you cancel a flight, he's also looking to curb what he calls excessive baggage fees.
“This measure would apply a standard. No cost is a pretty good place to start,” Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal says the bill would put the Department of Transportation in charge of keeping fees consistent across air carriers.
The senator's biggest criticism is the amount of money airlines have earned through fees at the passenger's expense.
“Five-point-eight billion dollars in baggage fees alone. $2.8 billion in ticket reservation changes alone, literally five times what they made just years ago,” Blumenthal said.
Those in the travel industry say they've noticed the sky-high prices too.
“Never before have we seen such a disparity between the advertised price and the ultimate cost to the consumer of an airline ticket,” said Paul Largay, co-owner of Largay Travel.
People want to keep flying, whether or not their bank account will keep them grounded is a different story.
Senator Blumenthal is asking for your help in passing this bill. He says if you notice an unexpected fee the next time you fly, report it to his office.
He says he plans to use it stories as evidence to convince his colleagues to support the legislation.
