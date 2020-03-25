NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As concerns over COVID-19 continues to spread, help is on the way for many small businesses struggling to survive.
Part of the $2 trillion stimulus package approved by the Senate includes $350 billion for small businesses and they say that help and cash can’t come soon enough.
For now, the new normal inside the Town Pizza Restaurant in New Haven is take out only.
“We get the order from here, they back up, leave the money, prepare the order, leave it,” said Nick Yorgakaros.
Located downtown on Whitney Avenue for more than 40 years, Nick Yorgakaros describes the adjustment at difficult and strange, but necessary.
“You first reaction is to welcome them, say, ‘hi, how are you doing,’ now you do that, stop, back up six feet for their safety and ours,” Yorgakaros said.
Like many businesses, the coronavirus is taking its toll. They had to lay off two of their three employees.
“Me and my wife, we’re free, we’ll sit here and do this for free every day as long as we can somehow pay our employees,” Yorgakaros said.
It’s a problem many are struggling with.
On Wednesday morning, Senator Richard Blumenthal joined with the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce for a town hall webinar, answering questions and providing an update on the stimulus.
The $350 billion for small business loans can be turned into grants.
“If payrolls are maintained, if you pay people, the loans can get forgiven and I’m hopeful we can get as much money out as quickly as possible,” Blumenthal said.
As for when businesses can see this money, Blumenthal said the goal is within days, but that depends on how quickly the applications are submitted and how complete they are.
“We want to put cash in people’s pockets, workers, families, small businesses, get the cash out there,” Blumenthal said.
According to Blumenthal, businesses which already had to lay off workers could use the loans to hire them back.
“We’re hearing about this loan that they’re making available and we’re kind of excited. We hope to bring them back. I texted them saying, ‘looks like good news,’” Yorgakaros said.
While restaurants are trying to make the most of it, Blumenthal says he’s heard from clothing manufacturers, machine shops reaching out, looking to make surgical masks or ventilators, so everyone is trying to do their part.
