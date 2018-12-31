NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Senator Richard Blumenthal is proposing a bill for members of the U.S. Coast Guard to receive pay in the event of a government shutdown.
Blumenthal told Channel 3 that he will propose a stopgap spending bill as soon as Congress returns this week.
Even though U.S. Coast Guard cadets are on break until after the New Year, commissioned officers and civilians are on furlough because of the government shutdown as they are a part of the U.S. Commerce Department, not an arm of the Pentagon.
The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London was quiet, although somewhat operational on the 10th day of the government shutdown.
The Agency forced worldwide furloughs because they fall under the Department of Homeland Security and not the Pentagon, where other branches of the armed forces receive pay.
Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke to media on Monday morning in New London and said he hopes his colleagues will back the proposed legislation to pay the members of the Coast Guard.
“The Coast Guard is vital not only to the Academy here teaching cadets but also to the safety of our shores,” said Blumenthal.
The shutdown could affect 42,000 active duty Coast Guard guardsmen and 1,300 civilians assigned to the service. Additionally, 7,400 Coast Guard civilians are now on indefinite furlough.
The stalemate over funding the government comes after President Trump pushed for Democrats to approve money for a security barrier along our southern border with Mexico.
“Where we have common ground, clear sense is the need for border security,” said the Senator of President Trump.
Channel 3 spoke with those who live and work in New London said they agree with the Senator, find a resolution and pay the Coast Guard.
“Just because they come under a different department than the Defense Department they do function and serve as a military operation,” said New London resident Al Kinsella.
Senator Blumenthal said he will push for the legislation to pass as soon as the Senate is back in session.
the fake soldier should be required to wear military fatigues and 100lbs of gear at all times.
