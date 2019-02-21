(WFSB) - A local senator’s name, along with the names of other prominent Democrats, turned up on an apparent hit list.
Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks out over the recent arrest of a Coast Guard lieutenant and self-proclaimed white nationalist, who is now being called a domestic terrorist.
Channel 3 caught up with the senator and he says while threats are nothing new, it’s still shocking to see.
As for Christopher Hasson, right now he’s facing gun and drug charges.
Prosecutors say that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
“I served for 20 years as state attorney general, was also a federal prosecutor. There are threats from time to time against public officials, there’s no condoning it and I’m always somewhat shocked and stunned by the level of violent, extremism and hatred in this country,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Bluemnthal reacted to the arrest of Coast Guard Lieutenant Christopher Paul Hasson whom prosecutors say in a draft email from 2017, was “dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on earth.”
That allegedly included an apparent spread sheet, listing the names of several prominent Democrats, including Blumenthal.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Democratic presidential hopefuls, Kirsten Gilibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker, among others.
“This kind of extremism unfortunately is a lot more prevalent than it should be in this country,” said Blumenthal.
Prosecutors allege Hasson started targeting specifics victims and last February searched the internet for “the most liberal senators,” “do senators have secret service protection,” and “are supreme court justices protected.”
Federal agents say they found 15 guns, including several rifles and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in the basement of his Maryland apartment.
The 49-year-old self-described white nationalist also allegedly liked to read the manifesto written by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring, who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage.
Other emails allegedly included the mention of inquiring about a biological attack.
“I’m very grateful to the FBI and prosecutors for their very effective work in apprehending this individual and their continued work against violence and dangerous extremism,” Blumenthal said.
It wasn’t just politicians either, prosecutors say the alleged list also included the names of news personalities from MSNBC and CNN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.