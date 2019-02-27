WASHINGTON (WFSB) - President Donald Trump took to Twitter while in Vietnam to criticize Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Trump is in Vietnam for a visit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.
I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate Senator from Connecticut (how is Connecticut doing?). His war stories of his heroism in Vietnam were a total fraud - he was never even there. We talked about it today with Vietnamese leaders!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019
"I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate senator from Connecticut (how is Connecticut doing?) His war stories of his heroism in Vietnam were a total fraud. He was never even there. We talked about it today with Vietnamese leaders!"
In 2010, Blumenthal made inaccurate claims that he served in Vietnam.
He apologized for it afterward and admitted he was never overseas during his military service.
It wasn't the first time Trump and Blumenthal were involved in social media sparring.
Trump has brought up the matter multiple times on social media, particularly whenever Blumenthal mentioned the investigation into potential collusion with Russia or the former FBI director James Comey investigation.
Channel 3 received a response from Blumenthal's office later in the morning on Wednesday.
"We generally decline to waste time engaging with Trump’s brazen lies about Senator Blumenthal," the statement read. "Nothing new here. But the American people should be concerned about the President of the United States squandering time and energy during sensitive negotiations with a serious nuclear threat peddling falsehoods about a political critic."
(6) comments
The one squandering time and energy is Da Nang "Richard". He's is and has been a disgrace to this country. He has directly insulted me with his lies. Since I did serve time in Vietnam, but also many of my friends who did not come back. We were fighting just what the democrat party is standing for today. I've asked him for an apology and he refuses, saying I'm not worth his time to address. He and anyone who backs him are Scum. We don't need him in the federal congress and we don't need him in CT. The President is 100% correct, we don't want what's happening in CT to spread to the nation. ANd CH3, why are you allowed to use profanity, but you sensor me? I tried to use the other name for "Richard" and CH3 said that's not allowed, but they used it in their story. BOYCOTT CH3
Umm, excuse me but Senator Blumenthal served honorably during the Vietnam War unlike draft dodging drumpftler who had his daddy pay his way out of it. And Connecticut is doing just fine. Governor Malloy made great strides digging our beautiful blue state out of the hole rowland the felon and rell created. Now we have another fine Liberal Democrat Governor, Ned Lamont, that will continue the fight for fairness, equality and social justice.
Not that anyone cares what drumpftler says, he'll be locked up in no time. Welcome back to the White House, Madam President, Hillary Clinton!
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
Connecticut is doing fine? How many times did you have to stop and laugh to get through that statement?
OK, serving honorably kind of goes out the window when you later lie about it. I couldn't care less about Trump. I didn't vote for him. CT is not doing fine. We are bankrupt and pretty soon, the towns will be as well. The hole from the time of Rowland and Rell was of the Democrats making. They controlled the legislature and the pursestrings. The governors office cannot dictate financial policy.
Hillary did not win the presidency in 2016 and she is not running in 2020 (as of yet) so she is not the president. Even if, somehow, Trump is found to have conspired with Russia by the Mueller probe, he would not be arrested while in office. Articles of impeachment would be filed in the House, presumedly passed and then go to the Senate. There, the SCOTUS would oversee a trial with the Senate acting as jury. Even if, somehow, the GOP led Senate covicted President Trump and removed him from office, VP Pence would be sworn in as President. Then, by some weird set of circumstances, Pence is removed from office BEFORE he selects and gets confirmed a VP, the presidency goes to Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.
Hillary Clinton is not in the chain of succession.
But hey, you are the one tossing around the "Well Educated" title.
Is it any wonder why the Christopher Hasson story was buried?
Because he's working at the behest of drumpftler and the repukes.
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
