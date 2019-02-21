WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - They answered the call on 9/11, and now they need help.
Today Senator Richard Blumethal visited West Haven fire headquarters, calling on fully funding the September 11th Victim’s Compensation Fund.
He says the fund is running out of money and future payments could be cut by 50 to 70 percent.
Here in Connecticut, there have been more than 360 claims filed.
West Haven Fire Lieutenant William Heffernan, was among 30 West Haven firefighters who went down to Ground Zero.
He says didn’t know what was in the air or in the piles of debris, but just that they were needed.
“Many of the people from around the country, around the world responded to Ground Zero, worked that pile to the very end. These people are suffering and dying on a daily basis,” said Heffernan.
Blumenthal says he and his colleagues in both the Senate and the House hope to introduce a bipartisan bill next Monday, seeking five billion dollars to fully fund the program through 2020.
