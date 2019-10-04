(WFSB) – The vaping epidemic is taking its tool.
The first vaping-related death is now being reported in Connecticut.
Massachusetts has a temporary ban on vaping products and Connecticut just raised the age to purchase them.
The person who died in CT was between the ages of 30 and 39-years-old.
Some Hartford students are learning about the dangers and are fighting back.
“There’s always going to be a new trend and right now vaping is the new trend. So, if someone sees someone else doing it, they are going to want to do it too,” said Shanelee Walters, Hartford student.
While there is not a lot known about vaping, the Hartford students know it may not be safe.
“What are they adding to the carts or the JUULs that are making them deadly,” Malik Cromwell asked.
Students at Prince Tech had a discussion with Senator Richard Blumenthal about the dangers of vaping and how they can help other children understand the risks before they get hooked on nicotine.
Some who are using vaping products are dying and getting sick from mysterious lung illnesses.
Blumenthal said there are 1,500 different flavors with the intent to get young people addicted.
The principal at Prince Tech feels vape stores should not be near schools.
“I know that I can drive within a three-block radius and see vape stores on my left,” said Dan Mello, Prince Tech principal.
Student at Prince Tech know the way to reach young people is through social media, and by using Instagram and Facebook kids can share stories and information.
Governor Ned Lamont spoke to students in Meriden earlier in the week about vaping.
Also, this week, the age to buy all tobacco and vaping products was raised to 21-years-old.
Lamont and Blumenthal support banning flavors and even limiting the amount of nicotine.
“The FDA must educate and ban the flavors as well as raise the prices, but ultimately education because what young people say to their peers is the best persuader,” Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal and Lamont are not supportive of a ban, which they feel will only create a large black market, and they feel that could be worse.
What they do support is more education, awareness, and more help for those trying to quit.
