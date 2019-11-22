HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fight against what's considered a teen vaping epidemic continues on Friday.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, said he'll be calling on Republican President Donald Trump to fulfill a promise he made about the problem.
Blumenthal scheduled a news conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at noon.
The senator has been leading the charge against vaping as more and more information about it comes out. He's also been encouraging other lawmakers to join him.
U.S. health officials report that 2,300 illnesses and nearly 50 deaths have been linking to vaping.
Dozens of those cases and patients with lung-related illnesses were in Connecticut.
Blumenthal said he plans to demand immediate action from Trump.
He said Trump promised months ago to curb the problem and ban all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes.
Blumenthal has long urged swift action from those in the vaping industry. He said he feared that flavored pods and their marketing made vaping more appealing to young people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.