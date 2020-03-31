SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - One of Connecticut's senators is expected to receive an update Tuesday from a company working on a coronavirus treatment.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll travel to NanoViricides, Inc. in Shelton at noon.
Blumenthal said he's helping the company as it seeks Food and Drug Administration clinical trial guidance.
The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month, provides $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes the development of drugs, vaccines, patient care, containment and education.
