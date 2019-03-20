GROTON, CT (WFSB) - You’ve heard of disputes between tenants and landlords, but what if the landlord manages 100,000 houses for our military.
The tenants, service men and women, aren’t satisfied with repairs, which they say are untimely.
Senator Richard Blumenthal went door knocking looking for problems in Groton on Wednesday.
“Let me introduce myself. I’m Richard Blumenthal. I’m the U.S. Senator,” Blumenthal said.
Connecticut’s senior Senator Richard Blumenthal isn’t on the campaign trail looking for votes, but he’s looking into ongoing problems at military housing such as the 1,896 units near the U.S. sub base in Groton.
Its owned and managed by the Balfour Beatty Corporation.
Resident, Tiarria Perrill, has an ongoing mold problem in the bathtub.
“They came out they cleaned the mildew. They sort of put the floor back and like sealed that,” said Perrill, a Navy housing resident.
The next house had other mold and water problems.
“Now, if you open the dishwasher, you will find they will come and fix it see there is water on the bottom and leaks,” said Justine Anderson, a Navy housing resident.
Anderson said the Department of Defense pays $1,540 a month for their housing.
The Senator says the landlord, in this case Balfour Beatty, should make necessary repairs in a timely manner for what the government is paying.
What Blumenthal would like to change as a member of the Armed Forces Services Committee is to allow the military tenants to hold back on rents when there is a problem.
“There should be standards and conditions you should be able to see the contract with Balfour Beatty, and you should have the right to stop payment if they fail to meet those standards,” Blumenthal said.
Balfour Beatty released a statement saying, “We acknowledge there are some residents who have had experiences that do not meet our standards, and we are working diligently to correct that.”
“I will say there have been times where actually have fixed stuff in a timely manner but there is stuff that they haven’t. I’ve been there three and a half years and it still pours in my bathroom every time it rains,” said Becca Rulo, a Navy housing resident.
The law requires cordless blinds in military housing, but the Senator found corded blinds today.
“The reason is they pose a real danger to young children,” Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal will take all this input back to Washington D.C. and make sure landlords like Balfour Beatty are held accountable.
